Four more die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, toll climbs to 43

Four more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, raising the toll in the district to 43, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man from Abkari locality, a 40-year-old woman from Kirshanpuri, a 65-year-old man from the New Mandi area and a 45-year-old woman from Meerapur town, they said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Saturday, the district had recorded 127 new Covid-19 cases.

There are 1,075 active coronavirus cases in the district as of now, officials said.