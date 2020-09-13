Four new Covid-19 deaths in Muzaffarnagar, toll at 43

Four more die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, toll climbs to 43

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 13 2020, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 09:24 ist
A health worker (L) wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit talks to local residents for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for the Covid-19. Credit: AFP

Four more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, raising the toll in the district to 43, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man from Abkari locality, a 40-year-old woman from Kirshanpuri, a 65-year-old man from the New Mandi area and a 45-year-old woman from Meerapur town, they said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Saturday, the district had recorded 127 new Covid-19 cases.

There are 1,075 active coronavirus cases in the district as of now, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

How not to reform criminal law

How not to reform criminal law

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

 