Four SP MLCs join BJP ahead of UP elections

Four SP MLCs join BJP ahead of UP elections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2021, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 12:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Four MLCs of Samajwadi Party (SP), including Rama Niranjan, joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and K P Maurya and party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls. Niranjan's husband also joined the party at the occasion.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 10 MLCs from the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would join the BJP.

Interestingly, most of the leaders joining the BJP belong to the Thakur community.

Their joining the BJP is expected to give a major boost to the ruling party which had faced reverses in the panchayat elections held earlier this year.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

 