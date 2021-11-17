Four SP MLCs join BJP ahead of UP elections

Four MLCs of Samajwadi Party (SP), including Rama Niranjan, joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and K P Maurya and party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls. Niranjan's husband also joined the party at the occasion.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 10 MLCs from the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would join the BJP.

Interestingly, most of the leaders joining the BJP belong to the Thakur community.

Their joining the BJP is expected to give a major boost to the ruling party which had faced reverses in the panchayat elections held earlier this year.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here