Free lunch for 1 kg of plastic waste: SDMC opens 23 more ‘Garbage Cafes’

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic cans and other such items, said officials

  • Jan 29 2021, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 08:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Continuing its novel green initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday opened 23 more “Garbage Cafes’, offering free meals in restaurants for one kg of plastic wastes.

The SDMC had launched the innovative initiative on January 23 in Najafgarh Zone.

Under the novel step, anybody depositing one kg of plastic wastes with 'garbage cafes' would get a coupon for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner in restaurants partnering with the South Delhi’s civic body in this unique venture. 

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic cans and other such items, said officials.

On Thursday, 23 more such restaurants were made partners in this initiative, the SDMC said.

"Intensifying the unique initiative ‘Plastic Lao Khana Khao’, 23 more 'Garbage Cafes' were opened in South, Central and West zones," the SDMC said in a statement.

Mayor Anamika inaugurated a cafe at Nathu Sweets located in Defence Colony, it said.

12 such cafes have opened in South Zone, 10 in Central Zone while one cafe has been opened in West Zone, officials said.

Mayor Anamika said given 'Swachh Survekshan', the SDMC has adopted a slew of measures and the idea of 'Garbage Cafe' is a unique initiative under these measures. 

