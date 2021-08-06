Future-Reliance deal case: SC rules in favour of Amazon

Future Group-Reliance deal case: Big win for Amazon as Supreme Court rules in its favour

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 06 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 11:35 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of ecommerce giant Amazon by holding that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail, was valid and enforceable under Indian laws.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman dealt with the larger question and held that an award of an EA of a foreign country is enforceable under the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act despite the fact that the term EA is not used in arbitration laws here.

“The EA Order is an order within section 17 (1) and can be enforced under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act,” it said.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC and FRL are embroiled in a bitter legal fight over the deal and the US-based firm has sought in the apex court that the EA award was valid and enforceable. 

