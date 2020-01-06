Gehlot, Pilot condemn JNU row as protests erupt in Raj

Standing in solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, multiple protests were staged in Jaipur where the protesters openly condemned the brutality faced by the students on Sunday night.

On Monday afternoon, social activists, university students and people from all walks of life joined the protest at Gandhi Circle in Jaipur against the violence on JNU campus. A bold placard at the protest read: "Yesterday #AMU, today #JNU, tomorrow YOU."

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men, armed with sticks, attacked students and teachers, and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also condemned the violence in JNU and said fascists are afraid of the voices of brave students.

"The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. The violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," Gehlot tweeted. "It is shocking, Why police is not doing anything to protect students? BJP's divisive politics is ruining the universities," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also described the attack as a coward attempt. "I strongly condemn the violence and vandalism at the JNU campus in Delhi causing injury to students and damaging property. Such acts are shameful and cowardly, strict action must be taken against the culprits," Pilot said in a tweet