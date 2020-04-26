Govt dispels retirement rumours, says no plans to reduce age limit

There is no move to reduce the retirement age of government employees and no such proposal was discussed at any level in the government, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Singh's clarification came following reports in a section of media that the government has moved a proposal to reduce the age of retirement of government employees to 50 years.

"There are certain motivated elements which have been over the last few days, time and again planting such disinformation in a section of media and attributing it to the government sources. It is unfortunate that at a time when the country is going through COVID-19 crisis, there are certain elements and vested interests which try to underplay all the good work done by planting such media stories," he said.

Right from the beginning of the emergence of the coronavirus challenge, he said, the government has taken prompt decisions to safeguard the interests of the employees.

Earlier, Singh had dispelled rumours about 30% reduction in the pension and another one that said that pension would be discontinued for those above the age of 80.

