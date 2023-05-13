Govt issues notices to e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against the top five e-commerce platforms violating the Consumer Protection Act by selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips.

Authorities found that such clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms.

The clips compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts. Selling of such items is in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Chief Commissioner of CCPA Nidhi Khare passed orders against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice.

"The issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips came to the notice of CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs through the letter of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter highlighted the issue of blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors / online platforms and issuance of an advisory. Further, Rule 138 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 makes it mandatory to wear seat belts. However, online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life & safety of " a statement said

"Using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions," the statement said.

Taking note of the Directions issued by CCPA, compliance reports were submitted by all five e-commerce entities.

Based on the initiative of the CCPA, about 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms.

Amazon has delisted 8,095 such clips, Flipkart has delisted 4,000-5,000, Meesho 21, while Snapdeal and Shopclues have each delisted one, the statement read.

In 2021, a total of 16,397 persons were killed in road accidents due to not wearing a seat belt, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers, according to a report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.