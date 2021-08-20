Govt official booked for outraging modesty of woman

Police here booked a government official for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, whom he pressured for marriage.

Hukumchand Meena (52), posted as a GST superintendent at the service tax office here, has been booked on the complaint of the proprietor of a private tax consultancy firm, who alleged that he has been harassing a tax assistant at her office for past a few days.

The superintendent demanded that the woman assistant marry him to get the files cleared from his office, police said.

Police booked the official under Section 354 of the IPC and investigation is under progress, said a police official.