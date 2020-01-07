Govt to take foreign envoys for a tour to J&K

The government is set to take a group of foreign envoys for a tour to Srinagar this week so that they could have a firsthand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The government has sent out invitations to several foreign embassies in New Delhi to visit Srinagar. Sources said that the group would visit J&K on Thursday and Friday and would include nearly 20 envoys representing countries in Europe, South East Asia, Gulf, and Latin America.

This is the first time New Delhi is allowing official representatives of foreign governments to visit Srinagar since August 5.

The foreign envoys will meet civil society leaders and traders in Srinagar.

The government had on October 29 and 30 facilitated a visit by 23 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) – mostly affiliated to political parties known for right-leaning ideology and agenda – to J&K. Theirs had not been an official delegation of the EU though. They all had come on private visits to India, organized by a non-governmental organization. They, however, had meetings with Prime Minister and his National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi before travelling to Srinagar.

The move had apparently been aimed at dismissing allegation against Modi Government of violating human rights in J&K.