Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 08:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Punjab's Pathankot, according to ANI

SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba, told the agency that CCTV footage of the incident will be probed to gather information.

Further details are awaited.

Pathankot
Punjab
grenade attack
blast
India News

