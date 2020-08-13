HAL’s new Light Combat Helicopter deployed at Leh

Two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) have been deployed for high-altitude operations in the Leh sector to provide short-notice support for the Indian Air Force.

On Wednesday, the two aircraft, designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were flown off from a high-altitude location to a forward area for a simulated attack on a high-altitude target. This was followed by a landing at a helipad in the region, known for being treacherous.

The Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took part in one such operation along with HAL test pilot, Wing Commander Subash P John (retired).

HAL, in a statement, said the sorties had shown that the helicopter had “successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures.”

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL added: “It is the lightest attack helicopter in the world designed and developed by HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of Indian Armed Forces reflecting the crucial role of HAL in Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”



“Among the key features of the Light Combat helicopter is its ability to operate in the complete ‘Area of Responsibility’ (AOR) and altitudes while carrying adequate weapon load at high altitudes under varied conditions,” the company added.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the proposal for an initial batch of 15 LCHs. These fifteen limited series production machines are based on a Request for Proposal by the Indian Air Force, with 10 of the helicopters destined for the air force and five for the army.

HAL said that a technical evaluation and the price negotiations have been concluded, and the order is expected shortly. The company added that it has also launched production of the limited series helicopters, in anticipation of orders at its Bengaluru facility.