Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal launch 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' to develop anti-Covid drug

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-Covid drug.

The initiative is being jointly carried out by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CSIR has been undertaking a series of steps in the battle against Covid-19. It has been repurposing drugs to help patients recover from coronavirus.

"Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, S&T and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan launching 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' along with Union Minister for HRD Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank," Vardhan's office tweeted.

Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan also participated in the launch, which was held through video conferencing.