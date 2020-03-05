Haryana govt has no papers on CM Khattar, other ministers' Indian citizenship, reveals RTI

No papers on CM Khattar's citizenship: Haryana govt

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 05 2020, 15:51pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 16:29pm ist
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: Twitter (@mlkhattar)

In the wake of the hullabaloo around the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Haryana government has revealed that they have no record of papers declaring the Indian citizenship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers.

An RTI request filed by activist P P Kapoor dated Feb. 20 had asked the state government to share the available records on the citizenship papers of Chief Minister Khattar and other ministers in his cabinet, according to an NDTV report. 

In response to Kapoor's RTI request, Public Information Officer (PIO) Poonam Rathee said that the state government did not have any such record. 

"The information that you've requested could be with the Election Commission. Kindly contact the Election Commission for the concerned information," the PIO said. 

Khattar had, in the past, said that Haryana would implement the NRC along the lines of the Assam NRC as it is "important in the national interest".

Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana
NRC
RTI
Citizenship Act
