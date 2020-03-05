Haryana govt has no papers on CM Khattar, other ministers' Indian citizenship, reveals RTI

In the wake of the hullabaloo around the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Haryana government has revealed that they have no record of papers declaring the Indian citizenship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers.

An RTI request filed by activist P P Kapoor dated Feb. 20 had asked the state government to share the available records on the citizenship papers of Chief Minister Khattar and other ministers in his cabinet, according to an NDTV report.

RTI query reveals that Haryana govt doesn't have documents to prove citizenship of @cmohry @mlkhattar.@cmohry had promised to implement #CitizenshipAmendmentAct during poll campaign in September last year.@ndtv pic.twitter.com/AvhgcCswl7 — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 4, 2020

In response to Kapoor's RTI request, Public Information Officer (PIO) Poonam Rathee said that the state government did not have any such record.

"The information that you've requested could be with the Election Commission. Kindly contact the Election Commission for the concerned information," the PIO said.

Khattar had, in the past, said that Haryana would implement the NRC along the lines of the Assam NRC as it is "important in the national interest".