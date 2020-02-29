HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt for probe into anti-CAA protests

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea for NIA probe into forces behind the protests organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and C Hari Shankar admittted a petition filed by an activist Ajay Gautam for further hearing on April 30.

He sought a probe into sources of funding of the protests and sponsoring of anti-India forces who openly issued threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that anti-India and anti-Hindu forces were behind the large-scale protests.

Gautam sought a probe into the role of People's Front of India (PFI) which was allegedly "funding, motivating and supporting the protests" by a particular community, though it was clear that the CAA had nothing to do with the Muslims of the country.

He also sought the removal of protestors from all the roads. His plea further sought directions to the authorities to depute appropriate force in northeast Delhi, where violence has claimed lives of over 38 people and injured over 250, to save life and property of the citizens and to control the situation there.

The petitioner also asked the court to order registration of an FIR against those who were provoking citizens against the CAA, namely Congress leader Salman Khurshid and AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Asaduddin Owaisi.