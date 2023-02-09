Himachal excise body inspects Adani stocks at Parwanoo

Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

Adani Wilmar recorded a business of Rs 135 crore last year

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Feb 09 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 12:49 ist
Adani logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Parwanoo South Zone Enforcement wing of Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspected the stocks of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo late Wednesday evening.

It was a routine inspection of stock, officials of the excise and tax department told the PTI on Thursday.

The company, engaged in warehousing of Kirana (grocery items), also provides goods to the civil supplies department and police department in the state. It recorded a business of Rs 135 crore last year.

The company's entire GST input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash, the excise department has said.

Seven companies of the Adani Group are doing business in the state.

Adani
Adani Wilmar
Himachal Pradesh
Business News

