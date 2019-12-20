Himachal to sell Yamuna water to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday.

An agreement for it was signed between the two governments on Friday.

The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health, RN Batta and Principal Secretary of Delhi government Manisha Saxena, the official said.

Batta revealed that as per a multi-state agreement signed in 1994, Himachal gets 3 per cent share of Yamuna water. This share remained unclaimed since then.

It was on the request of the Delhi government that the Himachal government decided to sell its share to Delhi, he added. As a result, the Himachal government will get Rs 21 crore per annum.

Batta said it is for the first time in the country that such an agreement has been signed between two governments.