Hubby refuses to recharge mobile, wife commits suicide

A woman, in her mid-30s, committed suicide just because her husband did not allow her to recharge her mobile phone. The incident took place in Bihar’s Buxar district.

A case has been registered at Murar police station in Buxar after the deceased’s father informed the cops about his daughter’s suicide.

According to police, the deceased Nirasha Devi had a tiff with her husband Vijay Yadav who reportedly refused to recharge her mobile. The husband’s grudge was that Devi used to spend substantial time over phone, ignoring other domestic assignments.

After a heated exchange between the couple, Vijay went to sleep in another room, while Devi slept with her children. In the wee hours, Vijay heard his son screaming. However, the door was locked from inside. When the door was forcibly opened, Devi was found hanging from the ceiling.

“She was rushed to the Sadar hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead,” said Devi’s father Nand Kishore Yadav, who was the first person to be informed by Vijay about Devi’s suicide.

“A case has been registered. Further investigation is on,” said station house officer (SHO) of the Murar police station.