Humbling experience to share stage with PM: Yami Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam on Thursday said it was a humbling experience for her to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019.
The actor attended the two-day event, of which she is a brand ambassador, here in the presence of the PM, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Industries Minister Bikram Thakur.
"It was a humbling experience to share the stage with our honourable Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Himachal.
"It's the unified efforts of overall development that’s finally being realised and I am thrilled to be a part of this event that is working towards evolving Himachal into a stronger state with better infrastructure, job opportunities and monetary benefits. It’s a great initiative by the state government to help expand the economical, financial and environmental avenues through this," Yami said in a statement.
