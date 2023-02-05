IGI: Passenger held with Rs 50 lakh worth Dollars, Euros hidden in clothes

IGI: Passenger held with Rs 50 lakh hidden in clothes

The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo Airlines flight to Bangkok, a senior officer said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 18:57 ist
Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about Rs 50 lakh by concealing them in clothes kept in his baggage, officials said on Sunday.

The man was intercepted by security personnel at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during security checks around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The personnel on duty noticed suspicious images of the currency notes on the X-ray scanner and hence decided to probe further, they said.

The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo Airlines flight to Bangkok, a senior officer said.

A cache of Euro 51,800 and USD 5,000, valued at about Rs 50 lakh, was recovered from a bunch of clothes kept in his baggage, he said.

The passenger was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation as he could not furnish a valid reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash, the officer said.

Indira Gandhi International Airport
New Delhi
India News

