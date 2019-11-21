Important to save public varsity for students: Baru

Amid protests by JNU students against hostel fee hike, Sanjaya Baru, media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said it is important to save public universities so that students can study at affordable costs.

In a video shared by former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, Baru, a JNU alumnus, said, "At a time when almost every year we are spending almost six billion dollars on Indians studying abroad, it is extremely important to save public universities."

Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the best public universities according to HRD ministry's ranking and it is important to ensure that good students can study at affordable costs, he said.