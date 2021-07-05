In Bihar, Covid-19 vaccination now available only 4 days a week: Report

The Bihar government on Sunday announced that it will now conduct the Covid-19 vaccination drive only four days a week, according to a Live Hindustan report.

This decision comes after the regular vaccination programme started getting affected due to the Covid-19 drive.

As per the new guidelines, Covid vaccination will be carried out on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Wednesday and Friday are reserved for regular vaccinations; no vaccination activities will be carried out on Sunday.

Thousands of frontline workers, who have been working endlessly to vaccinate the population, will also get some relief with the new schedule.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government will have to accelerate its vaccination drive to achieve its target of inoculating 60 million people in the next six months.

Bihar government’s mass vaccination programme 'Maha Abhiyan' was launched on June 21. As per the revised schedule, the government will now have to vaccinate 5,70,000 people per day to achieve its target.

During a health department review meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed the authorities to boost the Covid-19 vaccination drive.