In two days, eight security personnel test COVID-19 positive in J&K

Eight security personnel, including an Army Major, an Army Lieutenant and a BSF Inspector have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said a 22-year old Army Lieutenant, who had returned from Dehradun, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu on Monday. Similarly a BSF Inspector deployed in 72 battalion at Khanetar Nallah in Poonch district, who had returned from New Delhi after leave and was under quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19.

Two CRPF personnel posted in 84 and 187 battalions tested positive for novel Coronavirus on Monday, reports said. Both of them were shifted to hospitals after their reports came positive. An Army soldier posted at Corps Battle School (CBS) Doda, who was under administrative quarantine at Bhadarwah, also tested Corona positive and has been shifted to the Military Hospital Udhampur.

Earlier on Sunday, an Army Major and one each jawan of BSF and police had reported positive for the deadly virus.

The security agencies have been on the frontlines to contain the spread of COVID-19 as their facilities have been used for quarantining travellers and those suspected to have contracted the virus. However, the rise of COVID-19 cases in members of the Army, paramilitary forces and police is increasingly becoming a cause for concern.

Sources said all the personnel reporting back from leave, temporary duty and courses undergo 14 days quarantine at the reporting station/unit. The top priority for rejoining duty has been accorded to those soldiers whose units or duty stations are within 500 km by private transport from their place of leave.

J&K, like the rest of the country, has been under a lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.