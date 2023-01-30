Incendiary speeches probe going on fairly: Delhi cops to SC

Delhi police have told the Supreme Court that the investigation in the case of alleged incendiary speeches made during a religious congregation in December 2021 has been going on “fairly and without any bias.”

In a written response, the police claimed it had already examined Sudarshan News chairman-cum-managing director and Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on November 1, 2022. It also said the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, has fixed March 17, 2023, as the date for taking the voice specimen of Chavhanke to compare it with the downloaded video from YouTube.

“A draft ‘Final Report’ has been prepared and was sent to the prosecution branch for scrutiny. However, the public prosecutor has raised some points, and an investigation into those points is underway,” it said, naming several people, including organisers, who have been questioned in the case.

The matter is scheduled for January 30. Hearing a contempt petition filed by Tushar Gandhi, the SC on January 13 asked the Delhi Police’s investigating officer to place on record steps taken to pursue the investigation with regard to the incident of December 19, 2021.

The petitioner claimed the police had filed to act as per the directions issued by the top court in the Tehseen Poonawalla case of 2018 with regard to mob lynching. He said the FIR was lodged on May 4, 2022, nearly five months after the incident.