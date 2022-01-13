Iranian imports upset Kashmir's apple cart

Kashmiri apple growers are up in arms against the import of "illegal" apples from Iran, which are selling at cheaper rates in markets outside the Valley.

They have appealed to the Centre to ban the import of the fruit, especially at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a big 'Make-in-India' push.

"The supply of Iranian apples in India has severely impacted Kashmiri produce,” Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Association, told reporters. He said the rates of Kashmiri apples have declined from Rs 1,200 per box to Rs 600 in the past few days. "The production cost of one apple box is Rs 600. Transport and other charges come to Rs 300 per box. The GST has also increased from 12% to 18%. How can a grower sell at such low rates," he asked.

Bashir alleged that the Union government didn't pay heed to their repeated requests, and again sought the Centre's intervention to help them tide over the losses suffered due to the import of untaxed apples.

"We met the Union Agriculture Minister but he didn't take any action to stop the supply. Then we wrote to the prime minister, LG's office... but to no avail. When the PM is promoting Make in India, why are we importing goods," he asked.

Bashir said untaxed Iranian apples are being imported from Dubai and the Wagah border, eating into the profits of local traders. "Our produce is confined to cold stores and godowns in Kashmir, which may spoil soon if the situation doesn’t get better,” he said. If the apples are still imported, he demanded that there be a 100% import duty on them so that they don't dent the local market share.

The local horticulture sector contributes Rs 10,000-12,000 crore to the fragile Kashmiri economy and provides livelihood to lakhs of people.

