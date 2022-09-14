IRCTC launches Navrata special 'Bharat Gaurav' train

IRCTC launches Navrata special 'Bharat Gaurav' train on Delhi-Katra route

The Navratri special train will commence its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 14 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 16:07 ist
'Bharat Gaurav' train. Credit: Youtuber/ @IRCTC OFFICIAL

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Bharat Gaurav Train' to mark the festive season.

The Navratri special train will commence its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30, it said.

The IRCTC announced a package of four nights and five days, including a two-night stay at Katra, at an overall cost starting from Rs 11,990 per person on a double-occupancy basis.

The train will be equipped with a pantry car, infotainment systems and CCTV cameras, and security guard services will also be available on board, it added.

IRCTC
India News
Delhi
Navratri

