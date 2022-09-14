IRCTC launches Navrata special 'Bharat Gaurav' train on Delhi-Katra route

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Bharat Gaurav Train' to mark the festive season.
The Navratri special train will commence its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30, it said.
The IRCTC announced a package of four nights and five days, including a two-night stay at Katra, at an overall cost starting from Rs 11,990 per person on a double-occupancy basis.
The train will be equipped with a pantry car, infotainment systems and CCTV cameras, and security guard services will also be available on board, it added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu