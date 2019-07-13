J-K policeman arrested with 750 grams of heroin

A policeman has been arrested after 750 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, who works in the Armed Police, was arrested at a motor vehicle checkpoint in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said officers at the checkpoint seized the heroin concealed in a polythene bag from Peer's possession. A car has also been seized.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, he added.