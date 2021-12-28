Jabalpur collector orders to withhold salary over pending complaints

Irked by the delay in disposing of a large number of pending complaints of citizens on the chief minister's helpline, the collector of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has ordered to withhold his own salary along with that of a few other officers for the month of December, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued on Monday, District Collector Karamveer Sharma directed the district treasury officer to carry out the order to this effect.

The collector also directed to withhold the salaries of officers for this month for keeping complaints pending for over 100 days, it was stated.

Sharma issued the directives while conducting a department-wise review of pending complaints made on the chief minister's helpline during a meeting held at the District Panchayat office on Monday, the official said.

The collector instructed officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit. Not a single complaint should be left unattended, he had stated.

Sharma further instructed to withhold the salaries of deputy municipal commissioners for negligence in dealing with matters related to cleanliness and the helpline.

The collector instructed to withhold the increment of some tehsildars for negligence in disposal of revenue cases and the executive engineer PIU (Project Implementation Unit) for lethargy in dealing various cases, the release said.

A show cause notice was also issued to a district marketing officer for not attending the meeting, it was stated. Sharma directed officials to dispose of all complaints, either related to the CM Helpline or Samadhan, within the time limit, and instructed them to dispose of the complaints pending for over 100 days by December 31, the official added.

