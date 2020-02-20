Jamia students detained for protesting against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's govt outside UP Bhawan

A protest was organised by Jamia Coordination committee outside UP Bhawan today, against UP govt and demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan. The protesters have been detained by the police, according to ANI.

Delhi: A protest was organised by Jamia Coordination committee outside UP Bhawan today, against UP govt and demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan. The protesters have been detained by the Police. pic.twitter.com/Sqm9jKsGnK — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

More details awaited...