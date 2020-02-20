Jamia students detained for protesting against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's govt outside UP Bhawan

Jamia students detained for protesting against UP govt

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 20 2020, 13:31pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 13:45pm ist
A protest was organised by Jamia Coordination committee outside UP Bhawan today, against UP govt and demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan. The protesters have been detained by the police, according to ANI.

 

 

More details awaited...

 

