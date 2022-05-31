JKPP founder Prof Bhim Singh passes away

Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party chief Prof Bhim Singh passes away

He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu, a family source said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 15:46 ist
JKPP founder  Prof Bhim Singh passed away on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Prof Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), passed away on Tuesday in a hospital here.

"He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu. He was 81. He is survived by his wife and son. The latter lives in London," family sources said.

His death has been mourned by a cross section of the society, including politicians, social workers, businessmen, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Prof Bhim Singh and said Singh would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. The PMO tweeted, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Singh in November 2020, was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from IANS)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhim Singh
JKPP
Farooq Abdullah
PAGD
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

 