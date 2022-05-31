Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party chief Prof Bhim Singh passes away

Prof Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), passed away on Tuesday in a hospital here.

"He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu. He was 81. He is survived by his wife and son. The latter lives in London," family sources said.

His death has been mourned by a cross section of the society, including politicians, social workers, businessmen, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Prof Bhim Singh and said Singh would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. The PMO tweeted, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Singh in November 2020, was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

