Jammu and Kashmir reports record 2,204 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in single day

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to engulf Jammu and Kashmir with highest-ever 2,204 fresh cases and 13 deaths reported on Wednesday across the union territory (UT).

On Tuesday, the UT had reported 2030 Covid positive cases which was the highest number in the UT since the pandemic erupted last year March.

Read | Jammu has at least 28 cases of UK, other Covid variants; none in Kashmir

Last year's all-time high in J&K was 1,698 daily positive cases on September 12. Out of the fresh cases, 1,299 were from Kashmir and 905 from Jammu division of the UT, officials said. As many as 410 travelers were among the fresh cases in the UT.

Srinagar district recorded the highest with 612 cases, including 65 travelers, followed by 461 in Jammu, 232 in Baramulla and 102 in Budgam districts. Only two out of 20 districts reported single-digit cases while 14 districts had double digit and remaining districts had three digit positive cases.

The active case count has surged to 14,928 comprising over 9% of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,35,430.

Read | Jammu and Kashmir hospitals gasp for oxygen as Covid-19 cases soar

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1,935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September, when the UT had witnessed 37,372 cases and 478 deaths.

The travelers and tourists who arrived in J&K during this month account for over 35 per cent of the total infections recorded in the region during this time, according to official data. 4,016 travelers and tourists tested positive for the viral infection in April which included 1658 who arrived in the capital city of Srinagar.

Due to the huge surge in Covid-19 positive cases, J&K government on Tuesday extended night curfew to all 20 districts of the UT. Besides, public transport shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorised seating capacity while only 50% shops within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.