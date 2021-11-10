J&K crisis needs political solution not military: Mufti

J&K crisis needs political solution, not military: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba reacted to reports of fresh deployment of CAPF in Kashmir in the aftermath of civilian killings by militants

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 10 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 22:38 ist
Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI file photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir needed a political solution.

"The crisis in J&K needs a political and not a military solution," Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba reacted to reports of fresh deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in Kashmir in the aftermath of targeted civilian killings by militants over the past six weeks.

"Even after converting J&K into a military garrison, additional troops are being brought to Kashmir. Whatever little breathing space people have here is being choked and taken over all under the pretext of security," she said.

