J&K govt sacks eight employees over 'corruption' charges

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the premature retirement of eight employees of various ranks on charges of alleged corruption and misconduct.

The employees include four senior J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers. They have been terminated under Article 226(2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations, which says that the government, in the public interest, may retire an employee after he completes 22 years in qualifying service or attains 48 years of age.

“As per the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of 5 officers was found inefficient and their continuation in the government service against the public interest. Accordingly, Ravinder Kumar Bhat, JKAS, Mission Director RUSA; Mohammad Qasim Wani, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar; Noor Alam, JKAS, Deputy Director, ARI & Training department; Mohammed Mujib-Ur-Rehman Ghassi, JKAS and Dr Fayaz Ahmad Banday were given retirement,” an official handout said.

“Similarly, three more officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department namely Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, junior assistant; Rakesh Kumar Pargal, junior assistant and Parshotam Kumar, store keeper were also given retirement in public interest,” he added.

A senior officer of J&K General Administration Department (GAD) said there is zero-tolerance for corruption. “We are weeding out corrupt officials after thorough inquiries and in coming months more such officials will be shown the door,” he added.

