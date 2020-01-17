J&K highway now reopens for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for four days

PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Jan 17 2020, 08:26am ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2020, 08:26am ist
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for four days following multiple landslides, officials said.

The highway was closed on Monday after snowfall across Jawahar Tunnel and multiple landslides in Banihal-Ramban sector.

Banihal Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh said restoration work was started after improvement in weather conditions on Thursday.

He said 200 stranded trucks on way to Jammu and near about 100 LMVs stranded at Ramban were allowed to move.

Singh said more loaded trucks stranded at isolated places between Jawahir tunnel and lower Munda will also be allowed to move towards Jammu later.

