J&K cops raid 10 places in threat case against journos

J&K police raid 10 locations in threat case against journalists

TRF, believed to be an LeT offshoot, recently issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley 'for their traitorous' acts

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 19 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 11:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided 10 locations, including the residences of some journalists, across Kashmir in connection with an investigation into a case related to recent threats by militants to scribes.

“Massive searches in connection with #investigation of case related to recent #threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in #Srinagar, #Anantnag and #Kulgam. Details shall be followed,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A local news gathering agency quoting sources said searches are being carried out at the residences of Gowhar Geelani, a journalist-turned-activist, Hakim Rashid Maqbool, who works with a local English daily, Sajad Kralyari and Khalid Gul, both former journalists, Qazi Shibli, who runs an online news portal, and Waseem Raja, a journo working with a local news organization.

Besides, the police also raided the residences of Sajad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul, commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF, Momin Gulzar, an active militant, and Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, a Turkey-based Kashmiri-origin photo-journalist, who is suspected to be behind threats received by several journalists in the Valley in the past week.

The residences of Qazi Yasir, former Mirwaiz of southern Kashmir, and Abu Aadil Pandith, an advocate, were also raided, reports said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar, recently issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley “for their traitorous” acts and “nexus with fascist Indian regime”. Srinagar police had registered a case and launched an investigation in view of the threats issued to journalists.

There are several cases against Gowhar Geelani and arrest warrants were issued by a court against him in February this year. However, he has apparently remained in hiding since then.

In 2020, the J&K Police had booked Geelani under the anti-terror legislation for “indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on Social Media platform (sic) which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.” However, he has not been arrested in any of these cases so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Lashkar-e-Toiba
Terrorism

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 