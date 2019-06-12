Journalist thrashed and urinated on by cops in UP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2019, 11:48am ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2019, 12:01pm ist

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura in the early hours of Wednesday, according to an ANI report.

Amit Sharma of News 24, was trying to reason with the Police, but they did not listen to him and continued to abuse and thrash him.

Several scribes rushed to the police station on learning about the incident and put the video footage of cops beating up Amit Sharma on the social media. The journalists also contacted senior officials at the police headquarters, according to the report.

 

 

 

The journalist was later released.

 

Rakesh Kumar, the Station House Officer, and Sunil Kumar, GRP constable, have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Shamli’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said that the senior officials had been apprised of the incident which was “unfortunate” and strict action would be taken against the accused.

