Journalist thrashed and urinated on by cops in UP

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura in the early hours of Wednesday, according to an ANI report.

Amit Sharma of News 24, was trying to reason with the Police, but they did not listen to him and continued to abuse and thrash him.

The journalist was allegedly thrashed when he was covering a train derailment in Dhimanpura on Tuesday night.

Several scribes rushed to the police station on learning about the incident and put the video footage of cops beating up Amit Sharma on the social media. The journalists also contacted senior officials at the police headquarters, according to the report.

#WATCH Shamli: GRP personnel thrash a journalist who was covering the goods train derailment near Dhimanpura tonight. He says, "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera&it fell down. When I picked it up they hit&abused me. I was locked up, stripped&they urinated in my mouth" pic.twitter.com/nS4hiyFF1G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019

The journalist was later released.

Rakesh Kumar, the Station House Officer, and Sunil Kumar, GRP constable, have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Shamli’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said that the senior officials had been apprised of the incident which was “unfortunate” and strict action would be taken against the accused.