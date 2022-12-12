Justice Dipankar Datta assumes office as Supreme Court judge

Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday assumed office as a judge of the Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Datta in SC premises, in presence of all judges of the top court, lawyers and family members.

With this, the working strength of the apex court rose to 28 as against its sanctioned strength of 34.

The Union government has on Sunday notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Datta as the judge of the top court.

On September 26, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit had recommended for elevation of Datta as judge of the apex court.

Justice Datta, 57, originally hails from the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in April 2020.

Justice Datta practised primarily in the apex court and high court in constitutional and civil matters before being elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.