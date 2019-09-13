Kashmir: Restrictions lifted from all parts of valley

Srinagar: Security personnel stop two wheelers for checking during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir officials, on Friday, informed that restrictions have been lifted off from all the areas of the valley.

"Restrictions lifted from all areas, traffic movement has increased manifold. Landlines fully functional, mobile phones considerably working in Kupwara & Handwara," the Government of J&K told ANI.

Restrictions were first imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time. The curfew has hit the Valley hard, as the exodus of the non-locals has derailed several projects in that region. 

