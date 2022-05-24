Kedarnath yatra suspended amid heavy rains

The Kedarnath yatra was suspended amid heavy rains on Monday with devotees en route to the shrine halted at various places between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, an official said.
Conscious of the 2013 Kedarnath deluge tragedy, the Rudraprayag district administration appealed to pilgrims to stay put at their respective stations till the weather improves, he said.
Read | Thunderstorm, rains lash Delhi-NCR, several flights delayed, traffic hit
The Rudraprayag district magistrate said the people who had already worshipped at the Lord Shiva’s temple in Kedarnath by Monday morning were stopped from undertaking their return journey.
Similarly, the people readying themselves to proceed to Kedarnath from its base camp Gaurikund were stopped from undertaking the onward journey to the shrine, he said.
The district administration is taking all possible precautions to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, he added.
