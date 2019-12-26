Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi.

The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled people, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of women.

"I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have been added to Delhi's roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernize Delhi's public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen," Kejriwal said.