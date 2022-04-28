Key accused in Jahangirpuri violence held in Bengal

Key accused in Jahangirpuri violence arrested in West Bengal

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 17:34 ist
Security personnel during a 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by members of both Hindu and Muslim communities, at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI file photo

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested one of the most wanted accused of Jahangirpuri communal riots in West Bengal, sources said.

The accused has been identified as Farid alias Neetu, they said.

"He was very actively involved in the communal riots and played a major role. Our several teams who have been deployed in West Bengal arrested him on Thursday from his aunt's house in Tamluk village. He is being brought to New Delhi via flight today," one of the sources said.

The accused had fled from the spot after the riots. Since then, he had been changing his locations and moving across West Bengal, sources said.

Read | Jahangirpuri flare-up: Business sees dip due to restricted movement

He has six cases registered against him, including that of robbery, snatching, burglary and under the Arms Act, since 2010 and he is a history-sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area, they said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jahangirpuri
Jahangirpuri violence
Arrest
Delhi
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 