Khargone riot tweet: Four more FIRs registered against Digvijaya Singh, nine so far

Four more cases have been registered against Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh over an allegedly erroneous tweet about the recent communal violence at Khargone in the state.

A total of nine First Information Reports have been registered against the former chief minister in this connection for allegedly `promoting enmity between different groups' so far, police officials said on Thursday. Singh is accused of posting the picture of an incident in another state while commenting on Khargone violence. He later deleted the tweet. Unfazed, Singh told reporters in Indore that he will continue advocating brotherhood and harmony till his last breath even if "a lakh or two lakh" cases were registered against him.

“If the BJP does not like the talk of brotherhood, it is the BJP's fault, not mine,” he added. Of the latest FIRs, three were registered on Wednesday evening at Mhow, Kishanganj and Khudail police stations of Indore district. A fourth was registered at Kotwali police station in Betul district, additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said. Earlier, FIRs were registered against the Congress leader in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna.

Singh had posted a picture showing some youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque while referring to the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone on Sunday. Leaders of the ruling BJP were quick to point out that the picture of the mosque was not from Madhya Pradesh. Following which, cases were registered against the veteran Congress leader under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 465 (forgery) and other counts.

