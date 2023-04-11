Lack of coordination led to harassment during fest: DCW

Lack of coordination between police, IP college led to harassment incident during fest: DCW

The DCW has put forward its interim recommendations to the city police, IP College For Women and the DU

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 13:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A lack of coordination between police and the Indraprastha College here over the organisation of a fest and inadequate security arrangements are some of the issues flagged by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in its report on an incident of harassment at the educational institution.

The DCW has put forward its interim recommendations to the city police, the IP College For Women and the Delhi University (DU) in the matter.

Police registered an FIR in the matter on the day of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to them on April 4. During its interaction with the survivors, the panel learnt that four people were injured and a girl even sustained a fracture due to the harrowing incident. Similar incidents have occurred in the past in other DU colleges, such as Miranda House and Gargi College, the DCW pointed out.

Also Read | IP College harassment: DU sets up 5-member committee to inquire into incident

"The fact that such incidents are repeatedly occurring in the capital where girls are harassed in their own college fests is a matter of grave concern.

"The commission launched an enquiry into the issue and summoned senior officials from Delhi Police, IP College and Delhi University," it added.

The panel said it has identified some glaring problems. 

"These must be rectified at the earliest to ensure that such cases of sexual harassment in colleges are not repeated in the future," it stressed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi University
Delhi
Sexual Harassment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

 