Ladakh hikes education budget to Rs 871 crore

The Ladakh administration has increased multi-fold its education budget to Rs 871 crore, an official said on Saturday.

This was revealed during the integrated multidisciplinary professional advancement for teacher (IMPACT) training programme for teachers of Ladakh chaired by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur.

"A Rs 871 crore budget has been allocated to the education sector of Ladakh during the current year which is a multifold increase over previous years," Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu said.

He said that there will speedy expansion of the education sector in Ladakh.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor asserted that health, education and infrastructure are the three fundamentals for any state or UT to prosper economically.

He said that as far as education is concerned, there is a clear understanding of future requirements and needs of students and parents of Ladakh and the UT administration is committed to deliver it.

He said that in the last one year, the UT administration has initiated steps to improve school infrastructure, launched a career portal and student helpline, conducted teachers training, etc.

The Lt Governor said that teachers' training is an important aspect of school education and stressed on the need for teachers to be academically good with right pedagogy, ability and attitude to deliver the best of education to students.

He asserted that teachers can bring fundamental changes in the education sector.

Mathur also pointed out the concerns raised by the parents and political leaders on the dropping rate of enrolment, internet connectivity and education standards in government schools that has been one of the reasons for rural-urban migration.

Referring to the new education policy, the Lt Governor stressed on the need to provide education to the children in their family, social, economic and natural environment to ensure better learning and innovative aptitude.

He said that the administration will make all efforts to streamline the education system in Ladakh.