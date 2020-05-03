Ladakh records highest single-day jump with 18 new COVID-19 cases

In a sudden spurt, Ladakh Union Territory (UT) reported 18 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday taking the total number of active positive cases in the UT to 24.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Reports said all the 18 new coronavirus cases were detected from the Chuchot-Yokma area of Ladakh.

Rigzin Samphal, commissioner secretary health and medical education, Ladakh in a tweet confirmed that all 18 positive cases were reported from Chuchot-Yokma.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

“18 new Positive Cases from Chuchot Yokma. Please Stay Home and respect the rule of Social Distancing (sic), ”he Tweeted.

With 18 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Ladakh has gone up to 41, of which 17 have been cured and discharged while six are under treatment. Total active cases in the UT now stand at 24, including today’s 18 cases.

The Ladakh UT, which has a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 census), was one of the first few regions in the country to report a positive coronavirus case. The first two positive cases in the UT were reported on March 7 with both the patients having travel history to Iran.

Last week a COVID-19 laboratory was set up in Ladakh to ensure timely and cost-effective sample testing.