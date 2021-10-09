Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra arrives at crime branch office for questioning

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asking him to appear before it, Ashish appeared before the Crime Branch on Saturday.

#WATCH Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/g6wMpHYOKr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021

Yesterday, Ajay Mishra had said that his "innocent" son could not appear before the police on Friday as he was "not well".

