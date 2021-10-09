Ashish Mishra appears before cops for UP violence probe

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra arrives at crime branch office for questioning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 11:14 ist
Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Credit: Twitter/@PJkanojia

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asking him to appear before it, Ashish appeared before the Crime Branch on Saturday. 

Yesterday, Ajay Mishra had said that his "innocent" son could not appear before the police on Friday as he was "not well". 

More to follow...

Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News

