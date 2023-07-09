Landslide hits bus in J&K’s Doda, two dead

PTI
PTI, Bhaderwah/Jammu,
  • Jul 09 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 12:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI.

He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead.

Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir
Doda
Landslide

