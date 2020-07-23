Landslide in coal mine in Chhattisgarh, one worker trapped

Landslide in coal mine in Chhattisgarh, 1 trapped

A worker was trapped under the debris following a landslide at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at Kusmunda open-cast coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) when workers were pumping out rainwater from the mining area, said a police official.

Due to continuous rainfall, a portion of earth broke loose and crashed on the mine, he said.

Suresh Mahant (25), a contractual labourer, got trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation was still underway but the chances of his survival were slim, the official said.

