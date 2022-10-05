LCD TV explodes, kills boy in Ghaziabad

The boy, Omendra, was watching a show on the TV at the house of his friend, Karan, when it exploded with a loud bang

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad ,
  • Oct 05 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 14:34 ist

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday when a wall-mounted LCD TV exploded, police here said.

The boy, Omendra, was watching a show on the TV at the house of his friend, Karan, in Harsh Vihar colony, when it exploded with a loud bang, SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

Karan's mother, Omvati, who was working in the same room was also injured in the blast. A part of the wall collapsed due to the explosion.

The three were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment where the doctors declared Omendra brought dead.

Karan and Omvati are undergoing treatment and the incident is being probed from all angles, Singh said.

Autopsy has been conducted after completing legal formalities, he added. 

