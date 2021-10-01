LeT militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

LeT militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

The arrested 'categorised' militant has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 01 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 13:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The arrested "categorised" militant has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said Sofi is affiliated with the LeT militant group.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Lashkar-e-Taiba
Pulwama

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 