LeT militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The arrested "categorised" militant has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said Sofi is affiliated with the LeT militant group.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

