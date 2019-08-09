Lockdown continues as life remains paralysed in Kashmir

An uneasy calm prevailed in Kashmir on Friday as the strict curfew and information blockade continued for the fifth consecutive day.



Reports said normal life remained paralysed across Kashmir for the fifth day in a row with people locked inside their homes. From Sunday night, the authorities snapped internet, mobile connectivity and local cable television networks, plunging the Valley into a total information blackout.

Fearing protests after Friday prayers, authorities stepped up security further in parts of Srinagar and other volatile areas of the Valley. Reports coming from the volatile south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama suggested that the region was under a thick security blanket.

Reports of stray incidents of stone pelting continue to pour in with unconfirmed reports of some causalities also. However, the police has not confirmed any deaths so far. A police official said except for minor stone pelting incidents, overall situation across the Kashmir Valley has been under control since Monday.

“If situation remains under control, in all likelihood some relaxation will be given in curfew ahead of Eid on Monday,” he said.

As hundreds of political activists have been arrested in the last few days, there is panic across the Valley with second rung leaders of mainstream political parties fearing that they too may be put behind the bars.

“It seems New Delhi has declared an emergency in Kashmir. Former chief ministers have been arrested and what more can you expect,” a National Conference (NC) activist told DH.

“We always believed in the constitution of the country and today we are being treated like enemies of the country. New Delhi has created a ‘devil and deep sea’ like situation for us. People in Kashmir hold us responsible for present situation while New Delhi has started a crackdown against mainstream camp,” he rued.



Nearly a hundred activists of separatist organisations and incarcerated militants have been shifted to jails outside the state in the last few days, reports said. Most of the former legislators in Kashmir have been placed under house arrest while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been shifted to Srinagar Central Jail.



This is for the first time that Mirwaiz Umar has been sent to jail. Though during the unrests of 2008, 2010 and 2016, Mirwaiz, who is also a religious cleric, was detained, he had been kept in a government guest house at Cheshma Shahi in Srinagar.